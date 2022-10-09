Raymond James Cuts Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Price Target to $25.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUTH. StockNews.com downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $577.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.86.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

