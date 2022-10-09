Raymond James Downgrades Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $79.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.23. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $53.68 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.29 million. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

