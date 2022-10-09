Raymond James Lowers Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Outperform

Raymond James lowered shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.
Mercantile Bank Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,602.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.
Mercantile Bank Company Profile
Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.