Real Realm (REAL) 1-Day Volume Hits $21,892.00

Real Realm (REAL) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Real Realm has a market capitalization of $14,729.74 and approximately $21,892.00 worth of Real Realm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Real Realm token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Real Realm has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Real Realm Token Profile

Real Realm (REAL) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2021. Real Realm’s total supply is 113,479,515 tokens. The official website for Real Realm is www.realrealm.io. Real Realm’s official Twitter account is @realrealmgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Real Realm is https://reddit.com/r/riserealrealm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Real Realm is realrealmofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Real Realm

According to CryptoCompare, “Real Realm (REAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Real Realm has a current supply of 113,479,515 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Real Realm is 0.00012517 USD and is down -3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $16,370.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.realrealm.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Real Realm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Real Realm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Real Realm using one of the exchanges listed above.

