Realio Network (RIO) Trading Down 21.8% Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (RIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Realio Network has a market cap of $114,396.73 and $44,809.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10.

Buying and Selling Realio Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio Network (RIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Realio Network has a current supply of 96,381,237.9575625 with 6,568,515.0792935 in circulation. The last known price of Realio Network is 0.01732778 USD and is down -6.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $35,049.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.realio.fund/.”

