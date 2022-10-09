reBaked (BAKED) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $262,720.00

reBaked (BAKED) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, reBaked has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One reBaked token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. reBaked has a market cap of $262,720.00 and approximately $41,688.00 worth of reBaked was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

reBaked Profile

reBaked’s launch date was June 6th, 2021. reBaked’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens. reBaked’s official message board is medium.com/rebakedinc. reBaked’s official Twitter account is @rebaked_dao. The official website for reBaked is rebaked.com.

reBaked Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “reBaked (BAKED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. reBaked has a current supply of 0. The last known price of reBaked is 0.00329128 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22,288.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rebaked.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reBaked directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reBaked should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reBaked using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

