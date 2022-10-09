Recession Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,155.00 (ECON)

Recession Coin (ECON) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Recession Coin has a market capitalization of $21,758.22 and approximately $13,155.00 worth of Recession Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Recession Coin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Recession Coin has traded 54.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Recession Coin Profile

Recession Coin’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Recession Coin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 512,948,700 tokens. The official website for Recession Coin is therecessioncoin.com/#. Recession Coin’s official Twitter account is @recessioncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Recession Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Recession Coin (ECON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Recession Coin has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Recession Coin is 0.00004201 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://therecessioncoin.com/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Recession Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Recession Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Recession Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

