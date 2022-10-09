Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $13.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Redfin to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.46.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Redfin has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

Insider Activity

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Redfin will post -2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,386.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.