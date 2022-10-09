REDMARS Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $194,415.06 (RMARS)

REDMARS (RMARS) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, REDMARS has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. REDMARS has a total market capitalization of $194,415.06 and $13,097.00 worth of REDMARS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REDMARS token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get REDMARS alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About REDMARS

REDMARS’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. REDMARS’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,222,898 tokens. The official website for REDMARS is redmarscoin.com. REDMARS’s official Twitter account is @redmarsoffical and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REDMARS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REDMARS (RMARS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REDMARS has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of REDMARS is 0.00131669 USD and is down -13.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $3,498.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://redmarscoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REDMARS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REDMARS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REDMARS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REDMARS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REDMARS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.