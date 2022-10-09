Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Financial Review

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Reed’s and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reed’s presently has a consensus price target of $0.75, indicating a potential upside of 476.48%. Given Reed’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reed’s is more favorable than Primo Water.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $49.60 million 0.30 -$16.40 million ($0.19) -0.68 Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.01 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -144.32

This table compares Reed’s and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reed’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Reed’s has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 34.5% of Reed’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.11% -337.62% -66.82% Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17%

Summary

Primo Water beats Reed’s on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. It offers Reed's craft ginger beers; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; ginger candy; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand. Reed's, Inc. sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants through distributors and independent distributor partners, as well as direct to store distribution. It also exports its products to France, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Caribbean, Canada, Spain, the Philippines, Israel, Australia, Asia, rest of Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

