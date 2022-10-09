Refinable Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $901,612.08 and approximately $523,558.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Refinable Token Profile

Refinable was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 tokens. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Refinable’s official message board is refinable.medium.com. Refinable’s official website is refinable.com.

Buying and Selling Refinable

According to CryptoCompare, “Refinable (FINE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Refinable has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 41,059,833 in circulation. The last known price of Refinable is 0.02195778 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $488,211.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://refinable.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.