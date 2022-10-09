reflect.finance (RFI) Price Tops $0.0171 on Major Exchanges

reflect.finance (RFI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market cap of $160,961.46 and $22.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, reflect.finance has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance was first traded on November 18th, 2020. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,436,561 tokens. reflect.finance’s official message board is foundation-reflect.medium.com. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @reflectfinance.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “reflect.finance (RFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. reflect.finance has a current supply of 9,436,560.60002008. The last known price of reflect.finance is 0.01705722 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflect.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

