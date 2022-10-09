REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $47.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on REGENXBIO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 4,332 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $130,003.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,821.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,132 shares of company stock valued at $277,579 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $966.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.07.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $32.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 18.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

