Release Project (REL) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Release Project has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Release Project alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000343 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000076 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Release Project Profile

REL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.