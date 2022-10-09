Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.75. 2,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 18,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Relx Stock Down 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

