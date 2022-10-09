Remme Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (REM)

Remme (REM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Remme has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Remme has a total market cap of $224,882.49 and approximately $19,233.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Remme coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00012407 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007343 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012985 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009767 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Remme Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

