Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €28.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RNO. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Renault Stock Up 4.9 %

RNO opened at €30.68 ($31.31) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.98. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

