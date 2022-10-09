Render Token Hits Market Cap of $117.63 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Render Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00002388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $117.63 million and $9.41 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Render Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token (RNDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Render Token has a current supply of 530,962,614.97878325 with 253,798,859.69384697 in circulation. The last known price of Render Token is 0.45652831 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $6,289,516.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rendertoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

