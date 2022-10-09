Renishaw (LON:RSW) PT Lowered to GBX 3,520

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 3,975 ($48.03) to GBX 3,520 ($42.53) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Renishaw Stock Performance

LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,540 ($42.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,777.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,899.06. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,370 ($40.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,360 ($64.77).

Renishaw Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a GBX 56.60 ($0.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.00. Renishaw’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

