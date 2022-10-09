Rens Token (RENS) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12,292.24

Rens Token (RENS) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Rens Token has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Rens Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rens Token has a total market cap of $12,292.24 and $196,918.00 worth of Rens Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rens Token Token Profile

Rens Token was first traded on May 19th, 2022. Rens Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,400,000 tokens. Rens Token’s official Twitter account is @renstokenbsc. The official website for Rens Token is renstoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rens Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rens Token (RENS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rens Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rens Token is 0.00005178 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://renstoken.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rens Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rens Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rens Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

