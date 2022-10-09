Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $44.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 19.79 and a current ratio of 19.79. Replimune Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $852.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,606,000 after buying an additional 81,845 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 144,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,090,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 806,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 89,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

