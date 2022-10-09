Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Coterra Energy Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Coterra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.