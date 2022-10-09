Reserve Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (RSV)

Reserve (RSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Reserve token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Reserve has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Reserve has a market cap of $28.77 million and $279,428.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Reserve

Reserve’s genesis date was October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 tokens. The official website for Reserve is reserve.org. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reserve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve (RSV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Reserve has a current supply of 28,850,666.79. The last known price of Reserve is 0.99831709 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $54,398.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reserve.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

