Retire Token Self Reported Market Cap Hits $32,973.27 (RETIRE)

Retire Token (RETIRE) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Retire Token token can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Retire Token has a market capitalization of $32,973.27 and $47,913.00 worth of Retire Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Retire Token has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Retire Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Retire Token

Retire Token’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Retire Token’s total supply is 401,000 tokens. Retire Token’s official website is www.retiretoken.finance. Retire Token’s official Twitter account is @retire_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Retire Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Retire Token (RETIRE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Retire Token has a current supply of 401,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Retire Token is 0.0822276 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.retiretoken.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Retire Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Retire Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Retire Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Retire Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Retire Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.