Revault Network (REVA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,982.00

Revault Network (REVA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Revault Network has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Revault Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0542 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. Revault Network has a market capitalization of $80,307.77 and $10,982.00 worth of Revault Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revault Network Token Profile

Revault Network was first traded on October 12th, 2021. Revault Network’s total supply is 5,456,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,481,157 tokens. Revault Network’s official Twitter account is @revaultnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revault Network’s official message board is t.me/revaultnews. The official website for Revault Network is www.revault.network.

Buying and Selling Revault Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Revault Network (REVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Revault Network has a current supply of 5,456,113.450016 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Revault Network is 0.05421807 USD and is down -26.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $17.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revault.network/.”

