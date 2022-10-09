Reviewing Qudian (NYSE:QD) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Qudian alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -35.11% -3.11% -2.77% Upstart 8.48% 11.50% 4.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $259.55 million 0.92 $92.44 million ($0.23) -4.09 Upstart $848.59 million 2.00 $135.44 million $0.89 23.46

This table compares Qudian and Upstart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Qudian. Qudian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Upstart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Qudian has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Qudian and Upstart, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Upstart 5 6 2 0 1.77

Upstart has a consensus price target of $88.38, suggesting a potential upside of 323.30%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than Qudian.

Summary

Upstart beats Qudian on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

(Get Rating)

Qudian Inc. operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides small cash credit products to consumers; and financial leasing and financing guarantee services, as well as technology development and services. It also offers ready-to-cook meal products for working-class consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.