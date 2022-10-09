Reviewing TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of TechPrecision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of TechPrecision shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TechPrecision and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TechPrecision 0 0 0 0 N/A Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 326.40%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than TechPrecision.

This table compares TechPrecision and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechPrecision $22.28 million 2.37 -$350,000.00 ($0.07) -21.85 Fathom Digital Manufacturing $152.20 million 1.76 $16.03 million N/A N/A

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than TechPrecision.

Risk & Volatility

TechPrecision has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TechPrecision and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechPrecision -8.96% -14.87% -6.22% Fathom Digital Manufacturing N/A 5.96% 1.65%

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats TechPrecision on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TechPrecision

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Ranor and Stadco. It provides custom components for ships, submarines, military helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems. The company also provides support services to its manufacturing capabilities comprising manufacturing engineering, quality control, materials procurement, production control, and final assembly. Its finished products are used various markets, including defense, aerospace, nuclear, medical, and precision industrial. TechPrecision Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Westminster, Massachusetts.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

