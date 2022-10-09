Richard Fuller Buys 10,500 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) insider Richard Fuller acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £47,985 ($57,980.91).

Richard Fuller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

On Monday, October 3rd, Richard Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 453 ($5.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,060 ($10,947.32).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Stock Up 1.8 %

FSTA stock opened at GBX 463 ($5.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.75 million and a P/E ratio of 3,858.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 554.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 582.09. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 410.31 ($4.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 866 ($10.46).

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.