Ridge (RIDGE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $189,626.57

Ridge (RIDGE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. Ridge has a market cap of $189,626.57 and $71,423.00 worth of Ridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ridge has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ridge token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ridge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ridge

Ridge’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ridge is https://reddit.com/r/ridgebackinu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ridge’s official message board is medium.com/@ridge.fi. Ridge’s official website is ridge.fi. Ridge’s official Twitter account is @ridgebackinu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Ridge (RIDGE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ridge has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ridge is 0.00000019 USD and is down -15.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $66,195.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ridge.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ridge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ridge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ridge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ridge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.