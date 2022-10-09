Ripio Coin (RPC) Price Up 0.5% This Week

Ripio Coin (RPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Ripio Coin has a market capitalization of $246,347.27 and $36,313.00 worth of Ripio Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ripio Coin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00020999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00273083 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001329 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003296 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00030255 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Ripio Coin Token Profile

RPC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2021. Ripio Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ripio Coin is www.ripio.com. Ripio Coin’s official Twitter account is @ripioapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Coin (RPC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Coin is 0.00580194 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $6,618.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ripio.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

