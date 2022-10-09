Rise Of Empire (ROEMP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34,364.26

Rise Of Empire (ROEMP) traded down 85.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Rise Of Empire has traded 90.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rise Of Empire has a market cap of $34,364.26 and approximately $61,538.00 worth of Rise Of Empire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise Of Empire token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rise Of Empire Profile

Rise Of Empire’s launch date was May 31st, 2022. Rise Of Empire’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Rise Of Empire’s official Twitter account is @rise_of_empire and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rise Of Empire is www.riseofempire.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rise Of Empire (ROEMP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rise Of Empire has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rise Of Empire is 0.00034363 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $44.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.riseofempire.io/.”

