Rise Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $102,421.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00040413 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 203,997,338 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @risevisionteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is https://reddit.com/r/risevision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

According to CryptoCompare, “Rise (RISE) is a cryptocurrency . Rise has a current supply of 203,968,598.41. The last known price of Rise is 0.00050505 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rise.vision/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

