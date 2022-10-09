Ritocoin (RITO) Hits Market Cap of $66,429.37

Ritocoin (RITO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $66,429.37 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin launched on November 30th, 2019. Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,723,706,625 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,313,992 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The Reddit community for Ritocoin is https://reddit.com/r/ritocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ritocoin (RITO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Ritocoin has a current supply of 1,723,585,916 with 1,711,194,326.043815 in circulation. The last known price of Ritocoin is 0.0000388 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ritocoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

