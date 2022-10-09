Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $58,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 76.9% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $294.01 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.01 and a 200-day moving average of $274.99.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,413,484.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.