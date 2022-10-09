Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,005,729 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $39,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,268 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.