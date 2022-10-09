Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,156 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $49,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.