Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $46.24 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,455 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $46,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $153.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $164.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

