Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $48.92 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,648 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 10,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $722.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $652.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $645.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,762. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

