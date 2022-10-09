Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $52.23 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,407 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $52,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

