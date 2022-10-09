Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 28,977 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 612,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,977 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $54,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after buying an additional 927,197 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 138.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,951,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,758,000 after buying an additional 1,133,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,797,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,517,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER opened at $77.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

