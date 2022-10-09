Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 107,538 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,538 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $46,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

