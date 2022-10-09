Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 194,377 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,615,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,377 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $42,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth $773,363,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $88,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 94.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,795 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth $44,231,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after acquiring an additional 854,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $218,051.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,084.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,610.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,738,065. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

