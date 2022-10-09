Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 197,241 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 355,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 197,241 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $40,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 79.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock opened at $114.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average of $124.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

