Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 70,202 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,202 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $50,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $194.62 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.51 and its 200-day moving average is $200.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.53. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

