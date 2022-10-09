Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335,937 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $43,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 407,220 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 96.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 527,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,161,000 after buying an additional 258,347 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after buying an additional 158,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $20,305,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $16,300,000. 93.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.40.

Shares of AZPN opened at $253.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.39 and its 200 day moving average is $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

