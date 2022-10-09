Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $12.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.
A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.
In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,818,612. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
