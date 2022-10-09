Rogue Coin Price Tops $0.0049 (ROGUE)

Rogue Coin (ROGUE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Rogue Coin has a total market cap of $201,940.92 and $1,087.00 worth of Rogue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rogue Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rogue Coin has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rogue Coin Profile

Rogue Coin was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Rogue Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,912,513 tokens. Rogue Coin’s official website is roguewest.io. Rogue Coin’s official Twitter account is @roguewestnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rogue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@rogue_west.

Rogue Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rogue Coin (ROGUE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Rogue Coin has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rogue Coin is 0.00513618 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roguewest.io/.”

