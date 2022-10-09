Rogue Doge (ROGE) Trading Down 51% Over Last 7 Days

Rogue Doge (ROGE) traded down 42.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Rogue Doge has a market capitalization of $124,580.53 and $41,699.00 worth of Rogue Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rogue Doge token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rogue Doge has traded down 51% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rogue Doge Profile

Rogue Doge was first traded on April 16th, 2021. Rogue Doge’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,369,754,201,076,300 tokens. Rogue Doge’s official message board is roguetokens.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rogue Doge is https://reddit.com/r/roguetokens/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rogue Doge’s official Twitter account is @roguetokens. Rogue Doge’s official website is www.roguetokens.com.

Buying and Selling Rogue Doge

According to CryptoCompare, “Rogue Doge (ROGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rogue Doge has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rogue Doge is 0 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $154.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.roguetokens.com.”

