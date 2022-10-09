Rooster Battle (RICE) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Rooster Battle (RICE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Rooster Battle has a total market cap of $55,336.34 and $30,124.00 worth of Rooster Battle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rooster Battle token can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rooster Battle has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045245 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.07 or 0.01616231 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About Rooster Battle

Rooster Battle (RICE) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2021. Rooster Battle’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,835,511 tokens. Rooster Battle’s official Twitter account is @roosterbattle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rooster Battle is https://reddit.com/r/roosterbattle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rooster Battle is medium.com/@roosterbattle. The official website for Rooster Battle is roosterbattle.net.

Buying and Selling Rooster Battle

According to CryptoCompare, “Rooster Battle (RICE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rooster Battle has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rooster Battle is 0.00060919 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roosterbattle.net.”

