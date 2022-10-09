Roots (TSE:ROOT) Shares Up 3.4%

Shares of Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Rating) rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.00. Approximately 12,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 29,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Roots from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Roots from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Roots alerts:

Roots Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.15 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.